LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

LITB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 787,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.56.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

