LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Short Interest Up 176.3% in September

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJAQ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 5.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightJump Acquisition by 32.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LJAQ stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. LightJump Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.