Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $389,219.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $389,219.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00308156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

