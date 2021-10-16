Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 38.6% in September

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

