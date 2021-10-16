Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $308.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

