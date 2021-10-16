Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCAP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCAP remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

