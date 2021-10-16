LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,728.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.02 million and $11,728.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00039976 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.