Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $717.73 million and $22.93 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

