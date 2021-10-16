Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.31 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and $6,783.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,304.05 or 0.99494383 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,485,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

