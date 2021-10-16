Litecoin Plus Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $136,186.84 and approximately $20.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.77 or 0.99962923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00737841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.