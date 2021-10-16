Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report sales of $6.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $337.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average of $353.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

