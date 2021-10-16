Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $285,949.27 and $41,611.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

