LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

