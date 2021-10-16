Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

LYV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.