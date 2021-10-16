Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 35.2% in September

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lizhi stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 274,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.36. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter worth $6,180,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Lizhi by 469.7% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 578,714 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

