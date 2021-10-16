Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0746 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $121,577.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,630,381 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

