LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $1,883.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,883.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.93 or 0.00521429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.01097324 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

