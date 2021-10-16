Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) vs. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Financial Comparison

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 264.71%. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.31 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical. The GMK Group segment includes main mining, processing and metallurgy operations as well as transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located in Taimyr Peninsula. The South Cluster segment includes certain ore mining and processing operations located in Taimyr Peninsula. The KGMK Group segment includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located in Kola Peninsula. The NN Harjavalta segment includes refinery operations located in Finland. The GRK Bystrinskoye segment includes ore mining and processing operations located in the Zabaikalsky region of the Russian Federation. The Other Mining segment engages in in metal mining and processing joint operations of nkomati nickel mine. The Other Non-Metallurgical segment deals with metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research,

