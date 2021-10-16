$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $114.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

