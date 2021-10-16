Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115.94 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $552.36 million and $115.94 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,996,325 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

