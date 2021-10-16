Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Lordstown Motors worth $91,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

RIDE opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

