LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $172.50 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

