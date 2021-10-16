LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $239.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

