LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

