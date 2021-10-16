LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,886 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

ECL stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

