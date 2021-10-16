LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,264,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,193,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $188.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $191.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.