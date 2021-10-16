LPL Financial LLC Purchases 77,949 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

