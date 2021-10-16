LPL Financial LLC Sells 32,575 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $89,693,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.