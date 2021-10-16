LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

