LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. LTO Network has a market cap of $84.65 million and $17.80 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LTO is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,245,495 coins and its circulating supply is 293,192,520 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

