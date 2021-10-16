Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,798 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.