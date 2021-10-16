Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.55 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

