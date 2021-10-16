Lundin Gold’s (LUG) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.06.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

