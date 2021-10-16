Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

