Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

