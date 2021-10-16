Mackay Shields LLC Sells 137,965 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,965 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

