Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,361 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.