Mackay Shields LLC Sells 32,490 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.26. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.