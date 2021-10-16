Mackay Shields LLC Sells 510,300 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 510,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

