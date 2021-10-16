Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

