MakiSwap Price Down 13.9% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $857,581.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

