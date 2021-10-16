Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $242.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

MBUU stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

