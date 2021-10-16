Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

MANU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 358,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,397. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

