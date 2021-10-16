Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.28. 22,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,001. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 1.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $112,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

