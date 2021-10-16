Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $9.62. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 25,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

