Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $170.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85,194 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

