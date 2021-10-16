Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 2,139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 26,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

