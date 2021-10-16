Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.42.

Several brokerages have commented on MOZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$734.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.91. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.