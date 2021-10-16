Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

