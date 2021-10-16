Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Masimo worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.12. The company had a trading volume of 176,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.